



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Major League Soccer has joined the National Basketball Association as the second U.S. pro sports league to suspend its season because of concerns of spreading the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on the league website and social media accounts, the league stated the suspension was effective immediately as the league continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a prepared statement. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

The San Jose Earthquakes were already preparing to play matches in an empty Earthquakes Stadium after Santa Clara County banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League have not announced any suspensions to their seasons but the NHL on Thursday told clubs to cancel morning practices and team meetings.