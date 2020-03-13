



CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for this June will be going online this year, the latest major tech conference making adjustments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world,” Phil Schiller, the company’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in a statement.

Schiller said additional details will be released in the weeks ahead.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

One of the Apple’s most prominent annual events, WWDC is a showcase to developers of the Cupertino-based company’s newest technologies.

Since 2017, the conference has been held at the San Jose Convention Center. Apple announced it would commit $1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset revenue losses.

With the coronavirus outbreak ongoing, numerous tech conferences have either been canceled or have been turned into online events. Facebook F8, which was scheduled to take place at the San Jose Convention Center in May, was canceled late last month.

Meanwhile, Google canceled the I/O conference scheduled for May at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. The company’s Google Cloud Next conference scheduled for April at the Moscone Center in San Francisco has been turned into an online event.

Another Moscone Center tech event, Amazon’s AWS Summit at the Moscone Center scheduled for April 14th, has also been canceled.