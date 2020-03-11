



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – In a growing list of large Bay Area events being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon Web Services announced that its upcoming summit in San Francisco has been canceled.

“After careful review of the current situation with COVID-19 in San Francisco and listening to the guidance provided by the local authorities, Amazon Web Services has made the decision to cancel the AWS Summit San Francisco 2020, which was scheduled for April 14 at the Moscone Center,” the tech giant said in a statement.

AWS said it hopes to relaunch the conference as a “fully digital experience” in May. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Another Moscone Center event, the Google Cloud Next Conference scheduled for April 6-8, was canceled earlier this month.

The cancellation of the AWS event comes as organizers of the RSA cybersecurity conference, which took place at Moscone Center in late February, announced that two attendees of the event had tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the attendees, a software engineer from Connecticut, was reportedly hospitalized after his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, San Francisco city officials have banned “non-essential group events” at city-owned facilities for two weeks to help stop the spread of the virus. Supervisor Aaron Peskin has called for even stricter measures, by banning all large scale events.

In Santa Clara County, which is the hardest hit in the state by the coronavirus, mass gatherings of more than 1,000 people have already been banned.

Other Bay Area technology conferences canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus include the Google I/O conference scheduled for May at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, and the Facebook F8 conference, which was supposed to take place at the San Jose Convention Center in June.