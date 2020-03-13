



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Effective immediately, San Francisco is banning all non-essential gatherings and events of 100 people or more to slow the spread of coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

The announcement is the result of a public health order issued by both the Public Health Officer of the City and County of San Francisco. “This measure is necessary to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community,” Breed’s office said in a statement.

The San Francisco Dept. Of Public Health previously recommended cancelling or postponing events of 250 or more people, so reducing the number to 100 is the latest set of moves imposed by the city Friday to protect public health, such as the city’s school district promising to feed children impacted by the outbreak.

The SF Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department also said they will begin operating public libraries and recreational centers as emergency care centers for children and low-income families who are suffering from the school closures.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The SFDPH also recommends that organizations that serve vulnerable populations cancel gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We need everyone to follow the recommendations of public health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, This order mirrors actions being taken by other local governments and the state, and is informed by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention guidelines,” said Breed.

“We know cancelling events and gatherings is a challenge for everyone, but it is essential that we take this step.”