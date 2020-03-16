SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Mounting coronavirus fears triggered a major sell-off Monday on Wall Street, where shares dropped a historic nearly 1,000 points in the final hour of trading, to drop just short of 3,000 points for the day.

When the dust cleared, the Dow industrials took a 2,999-point nosedive including the tech giants of the Silicon Valley. Apple shares lost $35.76 a share to $242.21. Facebook tumbled $24.27 a share to $146.01.

Google/Alphabet, whose Verity division launched its anticipated coronavirus pre-screening website Sunday night for Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, saw its shares drop by $141.27 to $1,073.

Amazon shares lost $95.85 to $1,689.15. Even streaming giant Netflix, which would appear to be headed toward higher download numbers as people are forced to stay in their homes, saw a drop. Its shares fell $37.46 to $298.84.

On Monday, seven Bay Area counties have ordered residents to shelter-in-place and President Donald Trump told the nation there was no clear end to the current crisis.

Back on Wall Street, even for a market beset by volaility in recent weeks, the losses were staggering. The 12.9% drop in the Dow was its worst since 1987.

The Federal Reserve announced a new round of emergency actions late Sunday to prop up the economy and get financial markets running smoothly again, but the moves may have raised fears even further. Investors are also waiting for the White House and Congress to offer more aid to an economy that’s increasingly shutting down by the hour.