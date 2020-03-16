



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area residents across six Bay Area counties have been ordered to “shelter in place” until early April, according to an announcement from county officials Monday.

The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano and Sonoma were not immediately included in the order.

The order goes into effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, directing people to stay home and keep away from others as much as possible over the next three weeks, .

The directive which also includes separately the city of Berkeley, calls on the sheriff or chief of police in each community to “ensure compliance” but it was not clear how much the order would be enforced.

“The scientific evidence shows that at this stage of the (coronavirus) emergency, it is essential to slow virus transmission as much as possible to protect the most vulnerable and to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed,” the order stated. “One proven way to slow the transmission is to limit interactions among people to the greatest extent practicable.”

Non-essential gatherings and travel will be banned as part of the order, which also directs residents to work from home or stop working unless they provide an “essential service” like those in the health care industry and law enforcement officers.

Essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, veterinary offices, gas stations and banks will also remain open under the order.

“The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible,” Breed said in a Twitter post. “There is no need to rush out for food or supplies as these stores will remain open.”

Homeless residents are exempt from the order but are advised to seek shelter.

Public health officials around the Bay Area have confirmed at least 258 cases of the virus, including at least three deaths. The Bay Area accounts for more than half of the confirmed cases across the state of California.

“Temporarily changing our routine is absolutely necessary to slow the spread of this pandemic,” said Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “The health officers from the largest jurisdictions in the San

Francisco Bay Area are united and we are taking this step together to offer the best protection to our respective communities.”

The number of cases is likely much higher, though, due to a dearth of testing kits.