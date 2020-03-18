



SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Solano County became the last Bay Area county to issue a shelter-in-place order in a region-wide effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, county officials announced Wednesday evening.

The order goes into effect at midnight Wednesday and lasts until April 7. Solano County’s order is labeled slightly differently from the other counties–it’s a “shelter-at-home” rather than a shelter-in-place.

Social settings such as bars, wineries, nightclubs and breweries will be required to be closed to increase social distancing. Restaurants will remain open, but only through take-out and delivery. Gyms, spas, and other non-essential businesses will also be closed.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals are among the businesses that will remain open.

RELATED: What’s Open During The Bay Area Coronavirus Shelter In Place Order

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas had pushed back against the regionwide shelter-in-place orders Tuesday, saying they were causing panic and simply reiterating statewide directives, but he issued an updated statement along with the order Wednesday.

“We are taking this health crisis seriously and trying to protect our community while still ensuring that the essential parts of our County can function and attempting to lessen the substantial burden placed on workers and businesses,” he said. “We trust our community to adhere to these directives, and we stress the importance of working together to get this through this difficult time.”

Solano County had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of Tuesday. As of Wednesday evening, there were 425 COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area, with 7 total deaths. 15 coronavirus patients have died in California.

Earlier on Wednesday, Napa County ordered its residents to shelter-in-place.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.