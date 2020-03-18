



ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old boy wanted in a fatal January shooting moments after a basketball game at Deer Valley High School has surrendered himself to U.S. Marshals at the Oakland Police Department, according to Antioch police.

The suspect, 15-year-old Pittsburg resident Daiveon Allison, had an attorney with him at the time of the arrest, police said. He was transported to Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall in Martinez.

Allison was charged in juvenile court in February for the alleged homicide and for having a gun on a school campus during the Jan. 31 shooting at the high school parking lot located at 4700 Lone Tree Way.

As the crowd left the game between Deer Valley and Antioch high schools, a group of juveniles started fighting in the parking lot and someone opened fire, according to police.

Jonathan Parker, 16, was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

In the wake of the shooting, Deer Valley High students were in a state of shock.

“You can tell when you go on campus that something has shifted,” said senior Mariah Gbilia told KPIX 5 in the days following the fatal shooting. “It seems empty, even though everyone is here.”

“I’m hurt by it. A lot of my other friends are hurt by it. He shouldn’t have died that day,” said Tyrone Blake, who used to play catch with Jonathan at lunch.

Parker’s family wanted the public to know that Jonathan was the victim of violence, not the cause of it.

“He wasn’t a gang member,” his uncle Andres told KPIX 5. “He wasn’t in the gangs. He wasn’t in none of that. So that’s not what it was. He never left the house. He was always at home. This was something very new to all of us, him going to a basketball game.”