



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The California Franchise Tax Board announced that state tax deadlines have been pushed back in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The FTB announced on Wednesday the filing and tax deadlines have been pushed to July 15, 2020 for the following:

• 2019 tax returns

• 2019 tax return payments

• 2020 1st and 2nd quarter estimate payments

• 2020 non-wage withholding payments.

The new deadlines apply to all individuals and business entities and taxpayers do not need to claim any special treatment or to call the board to qualify.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting life for people and businesses statewide,” State Controller Betty Yee, who serves as FTB chair, said in a statement.

“Hopefully, this small measure of relief will help allow people to focus on their health and safety during these challenging times,” Yee went on to say.

The tax deadlines were previously extended to June 15, 2020 following an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, but were extended to July after the IRS granted a longer relief period on deferring the payment of federal taxes. Meanwhile, the federal tax filing deadline on April 15th has not been moved according to guidance posted Wednesday.

While the state deadlines are pushed to this summer, the tax board said it is still processing returns and issuing refunds during the outbreak emergency. The FTB said taxpayers should continue to file on time, if possible, to receive refunds in a timely manner.