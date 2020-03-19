CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A number of Bay Area school districts have been distributing meals to students during the shelter-in-place order because of the coronavirus spread.

The school districts have been rolling out the service on various days, hours and location. Below the map is a partial list of school districts currently providing meals; more districts will be added periodically.

Berkeley Unified School District

Oakland Unified School District

San Francisco Unified School District

San Jose Unified School District

Santa Clara Unified School District

Santa Rosa City Schools

West Contra Costa Unified School District

 

