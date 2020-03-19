Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A number of Bay Area school districts have been distributing meals to students during the shelter-in-place order because of the coronavirus spread.
The school districts have been rolling out the service on various days, hours and location. Below the map is a partial list of school districts currently providing meals; more districts will be added periodically.
MORE INFORMATION ON SCHOOL MEALS:
Berkeley Unified School District
Oakland Unified School District
San Francisco Unified School District
San Jose Unified School District
Santa Clara Unified School District
West Contra Costa Unified School District
