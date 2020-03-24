



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said his office will not tolerate anyone exploiting the current coronavirus pandemic by committing hate crimes, price gouging or scams.

In a Twitter video on Tuesday, Boudin listed three important public safety announcements in regard to coronavirus-related crimes. He re-emphasized his office’s zero tolerance policy for racism and discrimination. “Disease doesn’t discriminate, and neither should we,” Boudin said.

We have received reports of COVID-19 related hate crimes, price gouging, and scams. Those who exploit public health emergencies for profit or to justify hate will be held accountable. Please report instances of hate crimes, price gouging, and scams to our hotline at 415-551-9595 pic.twitter.com/bD2V19ck1u — SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) March 25, 2020

Second, Boudin warned local businesses not to price gouge by increasing the cost for essential goods during the outbreak.

Third, he warned against reports of scams that recently surfaced in which robocalls were made pretending to offer a cure or supplement to treat coronavirus, even though no such thing exists. “If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is,” Boudin said.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s office is asking for the public to report instances of hate crimes, price gouging, and scams to their hotline at (415) 551-9595.

“I’m here to help and I’m here to stand with you. Stay health and stay strong, San Francisco,” Boudin said to end the video.