How You Help Others During The Coronavirus Crisis

Coronavirus Stimulus Deal

Senate, White House Agree On Historic $2 Trillion Economic Stimulus Package

WASHINGTON — The White House has reached an agreement with Senate leaders on a massive $2 trillion stimulus package to help kickstart the U.S. economy after workers and businesses were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, according to CBS News. The agreement came after days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure and still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language. Read More

New Cases, New Bay Area Deaths

San Francisco Emergency Officials Say Bay Area Just Days Behind New York

SAN FRANCISCO — A source who works at the San Francisco Emergency Management Dept. tells KPIX 5 officials there believe the Bay Area is 5 to 10 days behind New York, and that this week will be crucial toward determining whether it will be different here. “It will flatten out if people follow the shelter-in-place [order],” the source said. “If people continue to gather in groups it’s going to get bad. Really bad.” Read More

3 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE — Health officials in Santa Clara County have confirmed that three more people have died from coronavirus in the county, raising the total to 16. The information was posted on the Santa Clara County Health Department’s web page on the coronavirus. The page additionally confirmed a total of 375 COVID-19 cases in the county, by far the highest case count in the greater Bay Area. Read More

1st San Francisco Resident Dies From COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — The City and County of San Francisco on Tuesday announced the first death of a resident who contracted COVID-19. The man who died was in his 40s and had “multiple, significant underlying health conditions,” officials said. “My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones. It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Read More

Alameda County Reports Second Coronavirus Death

OAKLAND — Alameda County health officials announced their second death from the coronavirus Tuesday raising the number of fatalities from the virus in the Bay Area to 21. County officials also announced three new confirmed cases, increasing Alameda County total to 124 of those 112 were traced back to community spread. Read More

Gov. Newsom Says 50% Of State’s COVID-19 Cases Aged 18-49

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference Tuesday that a full half of COVID-19 cases was made up of patients between the ages of 18 and 49. Newsom provided the sobering figures from the latest coronavirus case count for the state during his nightly address on the subject. Read More

2 Santa Rosa Police Officers Contract Coronavirus; 3rd Officer With Symptoms Being Tested

SANTA ROSA — Two Santa Rosa police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city’s police department announced Tuesday. In addition, a third Santa Rosa police officer has sought medical treatment for flu-like symptoms and was awaiting COVID-19 test results as of Tuesday afternoon. Read More

SFPD Sergeant In Special Victims Unit Tests Positive

SAN FRANCISCO -– A sergeant for the San Francisco Police Department assigned to the Special Victims Unit at the Hall of Justice has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday. According to a SFPD statement, the sergeant went home sick last Friday, notified their supervisor and medical authorities and stayed home from work Monday. The sergeant is currently self-quarantining at home. Read More

Multiple Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies Of COVID-19 Complications At 81

NEW YORK — Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights whose prolific career included winning Tony Awards for the plays “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” and the musicals “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81. McNally died Tuesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, according to representative Matt Polk. McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic inflammatory lung disease. Read More

Vallejo Police Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus After International Trip

VALLEJO — A Vallejo police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, police officials announced on Monday. The officer, only identified as a man, traveled internationally before testing positive, police said. Upon returning home, he was told to self-quarantine and hasn’t returned to the force since returning home, nor had contact with other officers. Read More

San Jose Federal Courthouse Closed After Recent Visitor Tests Positive

SAN JOSE — The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California announced Monday evening that the federal courthouse in San Jose will be completely closed to staff and the public until April 7 because a recent visitor is being treated for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Chief U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton said in an order that the court was notified Monday that a person who visited the San Jose courthouse on March 11, 13 and 17 is being treated for the illness. Read More

Bay Area Health Departments Order Labs To Provide More Comprehensive COVID-19 Data

BAY AREA — Health officials in the seven Bay Area jurisdictions issued an order Tuesday requiring all commercial and academic labs to provide more comprehensive information on coronavirus testing in the region. The order was jointly issued by the Public Health Officers of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties along with the city of Berkeley. According to the new order, all laboratories must report results of tests for all residents of each jurisdiction to the ordering health care provider and the appropriate state and local health officials. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

San Francisco Supervisor Personally Funds Hotel Rooms For Homeless During Shelter-In-Place

SAN FRANCISCO — 20 hotel rooms at the Oasis Hotel are no longer sitting vacant during the coronavirus pandemic after dozens of homeless families officially moved in. San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston went around the city’s red tape and partnered with Providence Foundation of San Francisco to secure private donations that paid to put people up in hotels, giving people who are homeless a shot at social distancing. Read More

Restaurants Affected By Coronavirus Ask For Support On National Takeout Day

ALBANY — On National Takeout Day, food delivery workers were extra busy helping Bay Area residents and businesses during the shelter-in-place order. Solano Ave is one of the premier restaurant areas in the East Bay and an area where National Takeout Day is especially important during coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Speeders Seen On Streets Emptied By Coronavirus Shelter Order

SAN JOSE — If it seems to you that people are driving faster during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, you’re not alone. “I feel like they’re just taking advantage of the situation, you know speed racer, less cars on the road, let me open her up,” said Jennifer Peterson of San Jose. Some drivers said they feel less safe. Read More

UC Berkeley Postpones Commencement Ceremonies Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

BERKELEY — Annual commencement ceremonies with friends and families have been postponed for the graduating Class of 2020 at University of California at Berkeley, due to the coronavirus pandemic. University officials sent a message to graduating seniors announcing the plan on Monday, and asked students share ideas about how they want to celebrate their “hard work and accomplishments” at the university. Read More

Alameda, Santa Clara, Marin Counties Approve Temporary Eviction Moratorium

SAN JOSE — Giving a break to renters during the coronavirus outbreak, Alameda, Marin and Santa Clara counties on Tuesday approved temporary moratoriums on evictions because of circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Santa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a temporary moratorium on evictions countywide that is effective immediately. Read More

Rep. Ro Khanna Seeks National Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place; Trump Wants US Reopened By Easter

SAN JOSE — Rep. Ro Khanna (D-San Jose) has penned a letter calling for President Donald Trump to issue a national shelter-in-place to slow the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Trump said he was hoping the country would be ready to reopen by the Easter holiday. “Our current actions to stem the tide are not enough. The total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have nearly doubled over the last 48 hours. At this rate, we will surpass one million confirmed cases and 13,000 deaths within the next ten days,” the letter (.pdf) states. Read More

San Jose Mayor Liccardo Calls For Removing Regulations To Build Emergency Housing

SAN JOSE — As the coronavirus pandemic threatens to rapidly spread through homeless communities, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo urged state officials Tuesday to immediately remove existing regulatory barriers in order to rapidly build emergency housing. In a memo to be heard at a city council meeting Tuesday, Liccardo asked for the state to waive environmental regulations and state building codes for emergency construction of buildings with separate units or rooms for each resident to ensure physical separation in compliance with County Public Health mandates. Read More

Monterey County Orders All Golf Courses Including Pebble Beach Closed

CARMEL — The Monterey County Health Department has ordered the closure of all public and private golf courses, saying they are not essential businesses and must adhere to a state-wide shelter-in-place order. County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno issued the order Monday as part of a plan to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Read More

Other Major Local Coronavirus Headlines

San Francisco DA Warns Against Racism, Price Gouging During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said his office will not tolerate anyone exploiting the current coronavirus pandemic by committing hate crimes, price gouging or scams. In a Twitter video on Tuesday, Boudin listed three important public safety announcements in regard to coronavirus-related crimes. He re-emphasized his office’s zero tolerance policy for racism and discrimination. “Disease doesn’t discriminate, and neither should we,” Boudin said. Read More

Lifelong Horse Stylist Forced To Find New Job Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

RODEO — The COVID-19 pandemic has not only forced many to change their lifestyles but also their careers. With bills left to pay and no income coming in, many in the Bay Area are looking for work. There are jobs that have been completely wiped out by the virus, but what hasn’t been cleared out are the essential jobs such as the ones at grocery stores. Those jobs are helping people provide for their families. Read More

San Francisco Officials Weigh How To Accommodate COVID-19 Patient Surge

SAN FRANCISCO — With Governor Gavin Newsom estimating the state may require an additional 50,000 hospital beds due to the coronavirus, San Francisco officials on Wednesday were trying figure out where some of those beds would come from. “We need an additional 50,000 beds in our system.” Newsom explained during his coronavirus address Monday. “Our new modeling suggests 50,000 is the new target number.” Read More

YouTube Reducing Video Quality Worldwide To Ease Internet Strain During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN BRUNO — Videos on YouTube will now default to standard definition for all users worldwide, a step down from the typical high definition that users normally see. The move from the San Bruno-based company is aimed at easing the burden on internet infrastructure as lockdowns and other emergency policies have kept millions at home. Read More