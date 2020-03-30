



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News –Neighbor Helping Neighbor

Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ Echoes Through Martinez Streets Saluting Essential Workers

MARTINEZ — Bay Area rock icons Journey’s rally cry “Don’t Stop Believin'” echoed through the streets of Martinez Sunday night as a salute to all the essential workers who are performing their much needed jobs during the current coronavirus outbreak. Lisa Mills is a local resident and nurse — she knows the value of motivation and support in these challenging time. Read More

Homebound San Francisco Bernal Heights Kids Launch Community Newspaper

SAN FRANCISCO — With San Francisco’s public schools now closed through May 1, many kids and teenagers have had to adjust to taking classes at home, seeing friends remotely, and spending a lot of time with family. But with outdoor time drastically reduced, many have also been plagued with bouts of boredom. When the online homework has been turned in and you’re done playing virtual games with your friends, what’s left to do? Read More

East Bay Grocer Live Streams Store Tours To Show What’s In Stock, Stem Panic Buying

PLEASANT HILL — An East Bay grocery store owner who tried to calm the fears behind panic buying has become a local celebrity after doing virtual store tours of what’s in stock via Facebook live stream. Jason Olson owns the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Pleasant Hill, which, just like many other stores during the coronavirus pandemic, has seen its share of panic buying. Read More

San Francisco Educators, Supervisor Encourage Nightly Applause For Frontline Workers

SAN FRANCISCO — The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) and a city supervisor are asking residents to show loud support for all workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic with a nightly applause around the city. The movement, titled #GetLoudForOurHeroes on social media, is planned to begin Monday evening at 7 p.m. Appropriate locations include residents’ porches, balconies, roofs, terraces front yards and windows. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Health Recommendations

CDC Recommends Separating Pregnant Women With COVID-19 From Newborns Up To A Week

SAN JOSE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that expectant mothers with confirmed or potential COVID-19 should consider being separated from their newborns after birth for up to a week. Elaina Wickman, who is 16 weeks pregnant with her second child, said being pregnant during the pandemic has been stressful, and now the thought of having to be separated from her baby is one more added concern. Read More

Instacart Shoppers Strike

Instacart Shoppers Plan Nationwide Strike On Monday Over Coronavirus Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart shoppers say they’ve been busier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic as many are making grocery runs nearly everyday, but the associated health risks have also become greater than ever. “Any shopper that does go out, they need to know yeah, they are risking their health and they should be paid and properly given the things that they need to do so,” said Instacart shopper Sarah Polito. Read More

Coronavirus Surge

Fauci Predicts 100,000 Could Die Nationwide; Surge Hits California’s ICU Units

SAN FRANCISCO — A day after Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed a surge in patients requiring ICU care around California, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted between 100,000 to 200,000 could die from the coronavirus nationwide. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union”, Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — warned that between 100,000-200,000 could die during the upcoming surge as people in and around the country’s outbreak epicenter of New York were urged to limit their travel to contain the virus spread. Read More

San Francisco Coronavirus Death Toll Grows To 5; 32 New Cases Reported

SAN FRANCISCO — Health officials reported San Francisco’s fifth death during the current coronavirus outbreak Sunday with 32 new cases of the virus detected among those recently tested. Officials did not report any details involving the city/county’s latest victim of the disease — the person age, gender or who they may have acquired the illness were not revealed. Read More

Santa Cruz Health Officials Announce County’s First Coronavirus Death

SANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz health officials announced the county’s first death from the current coronavirus outbreak — a man in his early 70s. The victim, who died Saturday, had an underlying health condition and was hospitalized March 19 with symptoms that included fever and shortness of breath. A test confirmed he was positive for COVID-19. Read More

Napa County Announces 4 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total To 14

NAPA — Napa County health officials on Sunday confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number to 12. All patients are currently in the city of Napa. One of the infected patients contracted the virus from travel-related exposure from another country, a county official said. The second person was exposed to a previously confirmed coronavirus case. The two other cases are in the same household. Read More

2nd Patient at SF Laguna Honda Patient Tests Positive for Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — A second patient at Laguna Honda Hospital has tested positive for novel coronavirus, city officials said in an announcement Sunday morning. The tally of confirmed cases is now seven staff members and two patients and all are in good condition. Five of the staff provide patient care and two do not, officials said. “Contact investigations are underway, including testing, and the units have been quarantined,” the Department of Public Health said, adding that an investigation of possible contacts of the confirmed cases is being conducted. Read More

More Local Coronavrus Headlines

Sonoma County Couple Recounts Their Coronavirus Quarantine at Travis AFB

SAN FRANCISCO — More than a month after passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship embarked on their fateful voyage, hundreds of them are finally back home. KPIX spoke to Terry and Sheryl Hopkins, a Sonoma County couple who were just released from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base. Read More

Saturday Visitor Surge Forces Closure Of Vehicle Access To All State Parks

SAN FRANCISCO — Citing a wave of visitors over the last 24 hours, state officials announced Sunday they were shutting down vehicle access to all of California’s 280 state parks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement, officials said there was another weekend rush to parks “that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/ physical distancing practices.” They reminded state residents that — “every person has a role to play in slowing down the spread of COVID-19. Protecting individuals, families and communities comes down to common sense.” Read More

Mountain View City Council Approves Additional COVID-19 Relief, Suspends Evictions

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ten days after passing a $500,000 rent relief package, the Mountain View City Council passed another $800,000 relief package Friday night to help local small businesses, local homeless and people with unstable living situations, in addition to suspending evictions through the end of May. These relief efforts, known as TogetherMV, will be combined with a local donation portal set to launch early next week to help the above mentioned businesses and individuals as well as local seniors and residents struggling with garbage or water bills. Read More

Zoom To The Top: Worldwide Coronavirus Lockdowns Send San Jose Video Conference Provider’s Shares Soaring

SAN JOSE — When you think of a social network, you probably imagine news feeds, birthday reminders and baby photos. But the social network of the moment — the one that’s currently getting more app downloads than either Snapchat or TikTok — looks a little different: It’s a videoconferencing service called Zoom, where many people’s work and social lives now unfold. As the coronavirus pandemic has forced millions around the world to stay in their homes, the 9-year-old platform has emerged as the go-to service for not only virtual meetings and classroom lessons but happy hours, costume parties, church services, brunches, book clubs and romantic dates. Read More

COVID-19 Treatment Center At Asilomar Being Dismantled

PACIFIC GROVE — The COVID-19 treatment center set up at Asilomar is wrapping up operations as of Sunday, according to the City of Pacific Grove. An email from the city on Sunday writes that they were notified by CalOES that the care site is “currently in the demobilization process and the CalOES operation has concluded,” a story posted on the website of CBS affiliated station KION reported Read More

Santa Clara County Prepares Trailers For Homeless To Self-Isolate

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County is cleaning and prepping 15 trailers, the first of dozens, to be used to isolate and quarantine the homeless who have tested positive or are believed to be infected with the coronavirus. “It’s really important that if you think you have the virus, or you do have the virus, that you segregate yourself from others. That you’re doing self-isolating. It’s very difficult to self-isolate and be sick if you’re living on the streets,” said Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County Board President. Read More