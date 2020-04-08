SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Pacific Gas & Electric Company announced it would keep more than three dozen recreation sites and campgrounds owned by the utility closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to a statement posted Wednesday, the 38 sites located across the utility’s service area will be closed until at least June, when it plans to reassess the closure plan. Sites that are closed include Lake Almanor in Plumas County and Lake Spaulding in Nevada County, along with the Pit River country in far Northern California.
The campground reservation window, which normally opens in April, has also been pushed to June and could be pushed out further. Currently, campgrounds are not set to open until June 29th.
Campgrounds operated by the California State Parks and by local park systems in the Bay Area have also announced closures due to the pandemic and to promote social distancing.
