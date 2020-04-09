



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Officials at a San Jose nursing home on Thursday confirmed a new COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 27 people, including half of the facility’s long-term residents.

The Ridge Post-Acute nursing home — formerly known as the Mt. Pleasant Nursing Center — is located at 1355 Clayton Road in San Jose. The facility is reporting a total of 27 cases of COVID-19 infecting 17 residents and 10 employees, according to facility administrator Christin Marcheschi.

The outbreak has forced administrators at the nursing home to put a call out to other facilities in an appeal for workers to fill in for sick staff members, Marcheschi said.

The administrator said an additional nine coronavirus tests were pending. So far, none of the residents have become ill enough to require transfer to a hospital for treatment and none of the cases have been fatal.

The outbreak is the latest to hit a Bay Area nursing home or senior care facility. There have been several similar outbreaks at nursing homes in Orinda, Castro Valley and Hayward.

The Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward is the location of the worst outbreak so far, with 65 cases confirmed and seven residents dead.