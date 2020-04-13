



CONCORD (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol sought the public’s help Monday for leads in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother who was killed when a brick, intentionally tossed from a freeway overpass, crashed through the window of her grandson’s car as it traveled on Highway 242.

The incident took place at around 9:30 p.m. Friday on the interchange between Highway 4 and Highway 242. If you were on the freeway at that time and saw anything, the CHP asks that you call them at (925) 646-4980.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

A CHP officer at the scene late Friday night told KPIX the brick was thrown off an overpass. He said a wrench has been thrown from an overpass in the same stretch of highway only about 3 weeks ago. Authorities do not know if the two incidents were related, but were investigating it as a possibility.

In a social media post, the CHP said emergency personnel and CHP arrived on the scene to discover a female passenger unconscious and unresponsive. Life-saving procedures were attempted but unsuccessful and she was declared deceased at the scene.

The woman’s 20-year-old grandson pulled over immediately and called 911. The woman’s granddaughters, ages 11 and 13, in the back seat were not injured.

Investigators at the scene determined that the gray 2004 Volkswagen Jetta was proceeding northbound on Highway 242 and approaching Highway 4 when heavy object came crashing through a window of the vehicle and fatally struck the woman as she was seated in the right front seat.