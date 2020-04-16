



FREMONT (CBS SF) – The East Bay city of Fremont has issued an executive order requiring the wearing of face coverings for workers and customers at essential businesses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The order (.pdf) states workers at essential business, such as grocery stores, auto repair shops and restaurants offering takeout, must wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while performing their jobs to slow the spread of the virus.

Face coverings must be provided by their employer, according to the executive order. The coverings are not required to be medical grade, with cloth scarves and bananas allowed.

Customers of essential businesses must also wear face coverings, and businesses may refuse admission or service if they do not wear one.

The order also requires essential employers to permit employees to wash hands or use hand sanitizer at least every 30 minutes.

“On a daily basis, the men and women who perform essential functions within our community are at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19,” Mayor Lily Mei said in a statement. “The City of Fremont has issued this new Executive Order to keep these valuable members of our community safe.”

Fremont’s order follows an order by Sonoma County requiring face coverings before going into an indoor facility outside of one’s home, any enclosed space or an outdoor space where they can’t keep six feet of social distance.

Other communities around the country requiring face coverings include Los Angeles and New York.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control recommended wearing face coverings in public.