



SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – Santa Cruz County is reopening its beaches, parks, open spaces and the Santa Cruz Wharf to the public effective Thursday at midnight after they were closed in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic last week.

The initial order to close came from county Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel on April 8 in advance of the Easter weekend, but was not extended this week past the original closure date and time of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

The Department of County Parks, Open Spaces and Cultural Services said on their website that all social distancing guidelines must be maintained for those who visit the parks. Park and beach hours are generally sunrise to sunset.

Santa Cruz city officials released a statement reminding residents that all state and county shelter-in-place orders remain in effect and that all exercise should be done near residents’ homes.

County parks officials listed the following areas as remaining closed as of Thursday: Simpkins Family Swim Center, visitor centers, museums, the skate park at Seacliff Village Park, dog parks at Chanticleer and Polo Grounds Parks and reservable group picnic areas, along with park restrooms and playgrounds.

The county had a second resident die from coronavirus complications on Tuesday.

