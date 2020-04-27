SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More states will loosen coronavirus-related restrictions this week after weekend re-openings in states like Georgia and Oklahoma. But what’s in store for Californians?

In his last news conference addressing this topic, Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated most of the six conditions he set before the state can consider re-opening have still not been met.

This comes as states like even New York, are starting to open up. From Texas to even beach towns in Southern California. In Colorado retail businesses can open with curbside pickup and elective medical procedures can resume.

At the epicenter of the cornoavirus pandemic, New York will start lifting some of its in mid-May with construction and manufacturing.

“We’re gonna reopen in phases. A regional analysis on what we call our economic regions that we’ve been working with the state on and those regions,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“When we consider loosening of our stay at home orders we will consider local conditions,” said Newsom.

This week, Montana, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Iowa are also relaxing some business restrictions.

“They understand the risk and they talk about this not as turning on a light switch, but slowly turning up the dimmer very slowly,” said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.

Newsom’s six conditions include closely monitoring potential cases, preventing infection of high-risk people, supplying hospitals to handle surges, developing therapies, ensuring schools, businesses and child-care facilities can support social distancing, and developing guidelines for asking residents to stay home again if necessary.

“If one city opens are we recognizing that people will start commuting into that city… then go back into their cities,” said Newsom.

Those prerequisites haven’t yet been met, so the question of when is still unclear.

“We don’t debate dates we only are guided by indicators that will ultimately allow us to open safely judiciously and thoughtfully,” said Newsom.

Federal guidelines recommend states not to reopen until the number of deaths declines for 14 straight days.