FREMONT (CBS SF) — A gang member has been arrested a second gang member sought following an armed home invasion of a home in Fremont earlier this month, along with a robbery spree committed on the same day, authorities announced Tuesday.

Fremont police said SWAT officers arrested 23-year-old Tyler Spears in Vallejo on May 14. At the time of his arrest, Spears was in possession of a loaded firearm that had been stolen during another residential burglary in Suisun City in January, police said.

Spears, an Antioch resident, along with 21-year-old San Francisco resident Vermond Jones are suspects in a May 5 home invasion robbery on the 2000 block of Laurel Canyon Court, where the homeowner was ordered to lie on the floor as they ransacked his bedroom, according to police. The two suspects took jewelry and cash and fled in a car driven by a third unidentified suspect, police said.

Video surveillance, license plate readers and community cameras provided images of the suspects and their vehicle, police said. On the same day as the Fremont home invasion, the same suspects attempted two other home burglaries in Fremont and Union City, along with a brutal robbery of a female victim in San Francisco, police said.

Both Spears and Jones have extensive criminal histories and are known gang members with the “Fillmore – Knock Out Posse,” according to police. Spears was scheduled to arraigned Tuesday at the East County Hall of Justice on multiple felony charges, including home invasion robbery, being armed during the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, parole violation and probation violation.

Jones has six separate cases pending out of the Superior Court in San Francisco, including multiple arrests for robbery, burglary, and stolen vehicle possession, along with grand theft, false imprisonment, and child endangerment. Jones has been arrested for at least 35 separate charges with all cases still pending, but was released from custody on a GPS ankle monitor while those cases worked their way through the court process, police said.

Jones was wearing the GPS ankle monitor on during the May 5 crime spree; on the day Spears was arrested – May 14 – Jones disabled his ankle monitor, police said.

A felony warrant has been issued for Jones, considered armed and dangerous, and he is being sought by multiple police departments.

Fremont police urged anyone with information on Jones’s whereabouts to immediately contact Det. Greg Wong at 510-552-7670 or Det. Michael Gebhardt at 510-673-3664.

