SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The city of San Jose and Santa Clara County on Wednesday were set to announce free COVID-19 testing for all residents regardless of symptoms at two different sites.
The free testing is being offered in partnership with as a service by the State of California in partnership with Alphabet, Inc. subsidiary Verily at PAL Stadium in East San Jose and at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez, and other county leaders were to offer details of the free testing at an 11 a.m. press conference at PAL Stadium.
To be eligible, residents must be 18 years or older and electronically sign a COVID-19 authorization form and lab consent. Although testing was available for anyone whether they are symptomatic or not, residents were asked to access the online screener and appointment scheduling system at projectbaseline.com/COVID19 to screen their symptoms and make an appointment for testing.
