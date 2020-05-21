



SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — At least three men were being held in Santa Cruz County jail Thursday on murder, robbery and kidnapping charges, but officials would not confirmed they were in custody related to the October 2019 slaying of tech executive Tushar Atre.

KION TV reported that 22-year-old Kurtis Charter, 23-year-old Joshua Camps and 22-year-old Stephen Lindsay had all been arrested for the same case and were being held on murder, robbery and kidnapping charges. All three men, who were from Lancaster, were booked into the facility late Tuesday night.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner Jim Hart has confirmed that several suspects were arrested Tuesday, but any further details were to be revealed at an 11 a.m. press conference Thursday.

On October 1, Atre, founder and CEO of web marketing firm AtreNet, was kidnapped from his beachfront home and found dead several hours later in a remote area of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The coroner ruled Atre’s death a homicide from a gunshot wound. The longtime Santa Cruz resident also ran a cannabis manufacturing company called Interstitial Systems on Fern Street in Santa Cruz.

Atre, 50, was kidnapped from his home on the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive, according to sheriff’s investigators. Deputies said more than one suspect kidnapped Atre and forced him into his girlfriend’s SUV where he found hours later in his girlfriend’s SUV in a remote area of the Santa Cruz Mountains on property owned by Atre.

Atre’s girlfriend was not considered a suspect.

In November, authorities released a surveillance video showing three suspects walking near the victim’s home. In addition, a $25,000 reward was increased to $150,000 in the case.