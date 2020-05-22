



BAY AREA (CBS SF) — The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on businesses across the region, but modifications to state and county health orders has allowed some businesses to reopen. Below is a county-by-county summary of the types of businesses that have been given the green light in the nine Bay Area counties along with links to access additional information.

The businesses listed per county are those in addition to the state’s already established list of essential businesses that have been allowed to operate throughout the shelter-in-place order including healthcare facilities, grocery stores, super markets, convenience stores and farmers markets, pharmacies, banks, laundromats, gas stations, auto service and repair shops, and restaurants and other facilities that prepare food, but only for take out and delivery.

Alameda County

As of May 18, Alameda County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only) and manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

For more information: COVID-19 Recovery Info On Businesses

City of Berkeley

As of May 18, the city of Berkeley is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

For more information: COVID-19 Recovery Info On Businesses

Contra Costa County

As of May 19, Contra Costa County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

For more information: COVID-19 Recovery Info On Businesses

Marin County

As of May 18, Marin County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only) , childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

For more information: COVID-19 Recovery Info On Businesses

Napa County

Health officials announced May 19 that the state has given them approval to lift COVID-19 restrictions including shopping malls, dine-in restaurants and schools. Swap meets, residential cleaning and maintenance services, outdoor museums, and other retail stores were also included, but wineries will remain shuttered. The businesses can open immediately while schools can be opened on June 1. All reopenings will have to obey local social distancing restrictions. As of May 8, the county allowed the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

As of May 19, Napa County officials confirmed the county can move forward with expanded Phase 2 reopenings for businesses such as destination retail (including open-air shopping malls and swap meets) and dine-in restaurants, with modifications. While schools are be eligible to reopen on June 1 according to the announcement, the Napa County Office of Education said that all five school districts would remain closed with schools continuing with the already established distance learning programs through the end of the school year.

For more information: COVID-19 Recovery Info On Businesses

San Francisco County

As of May 18, San Francisco County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

For more information: COVID-19 Recovery Info On Businesses

San Mateo County

As of May 18, San Mateo County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

For more information: COVID-19 Recovery Info On Businesses

Santa Clara County

As of May 22, Santa Clara County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. The county will also allow for the reopening of outdoor business establishments such as outdoor museums and botanical gardens on that date. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

For more information: COVID-19 Recovery Info On Businesses

Solano County

As of May 8, Solano County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, pet grooming, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

For more information: COVID-19 Recovery Info On Businesses

Sonoma County

As of May 8, Solano County is allowing the reopening of retail stores (for curbside or storefront pickup and/or delivery only), childcare, pet grooming, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing businesses permitted to operate under the state Resilience Roadmap. As of May 12, Solano County is allowing the reopening of outdoor business establishments such as outdoor museums, botanical gardens, car washes, and dog walking services to operate, as well as allowing office where teleworking is not possible to reopen. Outdoor construction and landscaping businesses were already allowed to operate under an earlier modification.

As of May 21, Solano County officials confirmed the county can move forward with expanded Phase 2 reopenings for businesses such as destination retail (including open-air shopping malls and swap meets) and dine-in restaurants, with modifications.

For more information: COVID-19 Recovery Info On Businesses