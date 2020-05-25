



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Newly-released drone footage of the aftermath of a warehouse fire in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf shows a facility completely gutted by the flames that lit up the city’s waterfront over the weekend.

The fire erupted before dawn Saturday and completely destroyed a warehouse the size of a football field near the north end of Pier 45, just steps away from the restaurants and shops at the world famous tourist spot.

Drone footage from photographer Nathan Wilde shot over the fire area showed the smoldering ruins of the warehouse which stored fishing gear used by local fisherman. The crab, shrimp and black cod traps lost in the fire are used to deliver about two-thirds of the city’s fresh seafood and estimated to worth up to $5 million.

The fire threatened to disrupt the upcoming Dungeness crab season and the livelihoods of scores of fishermen.

Pier 45 is home to a mix of seafood and maritime businesses and tourist attractions, including the Musée Mécanique, a museum devoted to historic arcade games, and the SS Jeremiah O’Brien, a historic World War II liberty ship. They are among numerous tourist attractions on the wharf.

San Francisco Fire Department crews were expected to remain on the scene through at least Monday, a fire department spokesman said.

Port of San Francisco officials said initial inspections started Sunday to determine the structural integrity of the pier and its structures.

“Findings will be reported to the public,” the Port said Sunday on social media. “Port tenants impacted by the fire will be kept informed and notified when safe to return.”

Port officials also said Sunday that Pier 45 tenants affected by the fire have been connected with disaster relief resources through the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development.