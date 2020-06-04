



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Malaria Drug Fails To Prevent COVID-19 In A Rigorous Study

SAN FRANCISCO — A malaria drug President Donald Trump took to try to prevent COVID-19 proved ineffective for that in the first large, high-quality study to test it in people in close contact with someone with the disease. Results published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine show that hydroxychloroquine was no better than placebo pills at preventing illness from the coronavirus. The drug did not seem to cause serious harm, though — about 40% on it had side effects, mostly mild stomach problems. “We were disappointed. We would have liked for this to work,” said the study leader, Dr. David Boulware, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota. “But our objective was to answer the question and to conduct a high-quality study,” because the evidence on the drug so far has been inconclusive, he said. Read More

San Francisco Supervisor Calls For Hearing On COVID-19 Impact On Homeless After Glen Park Slaying

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco supervisor has called for a hearing on how the COVID-19 pandemic has addressed the city’s response to the behavioral health needs of the homeless following the killing of a 94-year-old Glen Park resident Leo Hainzl by a homeless man last week. Hainzl died after being attacked while walking his dog around 8:15 a.m. on Memorial Day in the first block of Elk Street. Police said Peter Rocha, 53, was found nearby and arrested shortly afterward. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman at Tuesday’s board meeting said Hainzl’s death “is all the more tragic because it feels like it was preventable,” saying the accused assailant was known to neighbors and merchants who had called the police repeatedly about Rocha’s aggressive behavior. Read More

San Francisco Water Dept. Workers Seeking Greater Protections Against COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — Workers with the San Francisco Water Department are calling on Mayor London Breed to provide increased safety protections for them in accordance with the city’s coronavirus safety standards. Last week, the Water Department’s worker safety group Strength in Numbers released a petition, which has garnered more than 900 signatures as of Wednesday. People who’ve signed include city workers, ratepayers and community members, SIN officials said. According to the group, “San Francisco Water Department employees’ concerns about their safety are minimized, or worse, ignored. They are expected to work as if this pandemic is not even happening. They serve the residents of San Francisco with pride, but they are being asked to put routine and non-essential work before their health and well-being.” Read More

Bay Area Businesses Again Board Up Storefronts as Looting Continues

LOS GATOS — As looters hit major malls and retailers then set their sights on businesses in smaller towns, business owners across the Bay Area began to heed warnings and board up. In Los Gatos, Palo Alto, San Mateo and Danville, many small business owners are trying to protect stores and restaurants that have already been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Destroying businesses, things that people work hard for, I don’t condone that,” said Dante Tan who owns Fitnatixx in Danville. “We’re just here to protect ourselves, you know? These are extra dollars that we got to spend knowing that with this COVID-19 that hit us, we’re not even getting paid.” Read More

AMC Theatres In Emeryville, San Francisco Could Close Permanently Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

EMERYVILLE — Movie theater chain AMC warned Wednesday that it may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered its theaters and led film studios to explore releasing more movies directly to viewers over the internet. The company operates several theaters in the Bay Area, including AMC Bay in Emeryville, and AMC Metreon and AMC Kabuki in San Francisco. It’s the latest danger sign for the theater business in North America, which was under pressure even before the pandemic. It has gotten a boost by raising ticket prices and revamping theater-going into a more luxurious experience with drinks and meals, but admissions have been gradually declining since 2005. The box office has become home mostly to blockbuster films: Sequels, remakes and superhero movies dominate. Meanwhile, the rise of streaming services — Netflix and a growing stable of rivals — is providing new competition. Read More

Trump Expected To Sign Senate-Approved Fix For Small Business Coronavirus Relief

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to make it easier for businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic to take advantage of a payroll subsidy program that’s been a central part of Washington’s response to the corresponding economic crisis. The Senate passed the bill by voice vote after a handful of GOP opponents gave way. The measure now heads to President Donald Trump for his expected signature. The legislation would give business owners more flexibility to use taxpayer subsidies for other costs and extend the lifespan of the program as the economy continues to struggle through record joblessness and a deep recession. It passed the House overwhelmingly last week on a 417-1 vote, but was briefly held up this week as Republican leaders sought to placate opponents such as Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson. Read More

Plenty Of Sun, Sand, Parking Made Ocean Beach A Perfect Place To Escape The Heat

SAN FRANCISCO — The warm sun and sand made for a magnificently beautiful Ocean Beach day. Even the parking lot was open. Unless you’re with your family, you must still stay 6 feet apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill Hellman and his daughter came from Oakland. “Yeah, we came from Oakland and crossed the bridge to get here. The temperature differential is actually hotter in San Francisco today that it was in Oakland,” said Hellman. Keeping social distance was easy Wednesday. No big crowds but still lots of folks and lots of kids. Read More

California Sets In-Person Voting Rules Under Coronavirus Threat

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that California will establish hundreds of locations around the state where voters can cast ballots in-person, a month after he decided to send every registered voter a mail-in ballot for the November election. The decision is an effort by the administration to balance the necessity of protecting public health during the coronavirus outbreak, while recognizing that some residents want, or need, to vote in person. “We are committed to protecting the hard-fought right for Californians to make their voices heard this November, even in the face of a pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement. Read More

Sonoma Coast Beaches, Parks, Parking Lots Open With Restrictions

SONOMA COUNTY — Sonoma Coast parks, trails, beaches and coastal parking lots reopened Wednesday as county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase relaxed local restrictions on outdoor activities due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Mase’s new health order, which she announced Tuesday, allows residents to visit coastal parks and recreation areas for low-risk activities like hiking, fishing and surfing. Park visitors will still be required to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings. Community park facilities like playgrounds, picnic areas and barbecues remain closed under the new health order. Read More

What Restaurants Will Survive Coronavirus?

SAN FRANCISCO — The coronavirus pandemic is changing the restaurant landscape across the country in real time. In some places, restaurants remain closed as the virus ravages their community. The few that continue to operate are limited to delivery and takeout. In other places, the grand reopening is well underway, with local restrictions limiting the number of dining room patrons at any given time. A few lucky areas have yet to really feel the health and economic effects of COVID-19.Any such immunity to the scourge that’s claimed over 100,000 lives and tens of millions of jobs probably won’t last. And the effects on the economy will likely linger long after a vaccine is found and/or the world settles into its new normal. Restaurant patrons will be looking at a future with fewer dining options and less variety. Read More

CES 2021: In-Person Tech Conference To Go On Amid Coronavirus Concerns

LAS VEGAS — Organizers of the Consumer Electronics Show said they are planning to hold an in-person event in Las Vegas early next year, even as the coronavirus pandemic has halted nearly all major tech conferences and large scale events. “Major brands are committed for the show, and we look forward to announcing another slate of top-tier speakers,” the Consumer Technology Association announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as several Las Vegas casinos and resorts announced plans to reopen on Thursday, with restrictions. Held every January in Las Vegas, CES is one of the tech industry’s largest annual gatherings. More than 175,000 people attended last year’s event and more than 4,500 companies exhibited products. Read More

NBA Plan To Resume Play; Warriors Dismal Season Would Come To End

SAN FRANCISCO — The NBA Board of Governors was preparing to vote on a plan to restart league play, but it would not involve the Golden State Warriors who tumbled from perennial title contenders to cellar-dwellers this season. There will be vote on the plan Thursday. The plan must also be approved by the NBA Players Association before 22 teams begin play at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex in Orlando. According to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, the plan includes eight games to determine playoff seeding before the postseason would begin. Read More

Santa Clara Supervisors Approve $5M For COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program

SAN JOSE — The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to support the allocation of $5 million to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation in support of the COVID-19 Financial Assistance Relief Program. The board voted unanimously to direct county administrators to take the actions required to swiftly allocate the funding. As part of the vote, the supervisors also called on the city of San Jose to make a similar donation to the program. Supervisor Mike Wasserman noted that he singled out San Jose to make a similar donation because it comprises about half of the county’s population and is the only city in the county to receive more than $100 million in federal funding support from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Read More