



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hundreds of protesters, along with the family of an Oakland man killed over the weekend in a California Highway Patrol officer-involved shooting were demanding answers Monday as to why he had to die in a hail of gunfire following a chase.

Erik Salgado, 22, was behind the wheel of a stolen 2018 Dodge Challenger when the fatal confrontation took place in the 9600 block of Cherry St. at around 10:46 p.m. Saturday. Media reports say the car was one of dozens stolen from a looted dealership last week in San Leandro, one of the Bay Area cities hardest hit by civil unrest, looting and destruction as George Floyd protests turned violent.

His pregnant girlfriend was wounded in the shooting and listed in stable condition at a local hospital. No injuries to CHP officers were reported.

Salgado’s family claimed he was shot 40 times after the chase ended in the East Oakland neighborhood. On Monday, hundreds of people marched in the neighborhood near Salgado’s mother’s home Monday afternoon to demand justice.

“I want them to be upfront about it,“ said Salgado’s sister, Amanda Majaio-Boaso. “We just want to know why they shot him. Why was it 40 times? Why not try other methods to get him out of the car?“

The CHP told KPIX 5 they want to provide full transparency into what happened that night but aren’t able to talk because it was the Oakland Police Department’s investigation.

“I have no idea if it was stolen or not,” said Majaio-Boaso. “If it was, is that the reason why they shot him 40 times?”

“Firing 40 shots with assault rifles, they could’ve hit children, they could’ve killed people in their homes and it’s just unacceptable,” said Hoku Jeffrey with the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action

Oakland police and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office were conducting investigations, as well as the CHP. Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the department would release additional details of the shooting on Tuesday.

“The city of Oakland is committed to conducting a rigorous and transparent investigation into this fatal shooting that happened in our city,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in part in a statement Monday evening.