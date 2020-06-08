OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Hundreds of community members came together Sunday in Oakland’s Chinatown to clean up damage from looters and vandals during recent unrest.
About 300 volunteers turned out with painting supplies, brooms and other cleaning materials to help local businesses.
Organizers said they typically see about 50 volunteers at cleanup events, so they were surprised to see six times as many volunteers.
“And they were not just Asian Americans, we also had Black Americans come out, Latinx, Latino Americans come out, white allies come out as well I thought that was amazing,” said Jessica Ayden Li of OCA East Bay. “To kind of show that support and also talking about Asian-Black unity at this time.”
OCA East Bay organized Sunday’s cleanup event and plans to hold another one in the near future.
