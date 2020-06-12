SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Fire crews on Friday morning rescued an injured person from a steep cliff near the Legion of Honor, fire officials said.
The person was reported stranded about 7:40 a.m. near Dead Man’s Point along El Camino del Mar, according to San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
About 9 a.m., the person was hiked out on a stretcher by firefighters and taken to a hospital with traumatic injuries, Baxter said.
About 40 personnel, including firefighters, paramedics and National Park Service rangers, helped with the rescue, Baxter said.
Friday’s rescue comes hours after Fire Department crews rescued a group of teenagers from the surf at Ocean Beach on Thursday afternoon. Five people were hospitalized, with at least one in critical condition.
