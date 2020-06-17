SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Law enforcement officers from across the state, local residents, family and friends gathered Wednesday to say farewell to Santa Cruz Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who was slain when he and a fellow deputy were ambushed by accused slayer Steven Carrillo in a Ben Lomond ambush.

Unlike past memorial services for officers killed in the line of duty, Wednesday’s ceremony was being held with COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

Local residents were being urged to gather at four public viewing points to pay their respects as the funeral procession passes by. Many of the law enforcement officers will be limited to taking part in the procession.

The Cabrillo College Football Field has been set-up under social distancing restrictions. While the public was invited, there was limited seating at a first-come, first-served basis. The gates will open for seating at 9 a.m.

The procession was scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. The public gathering spots include:

Whole Foods/Rite Aid parking lot at 911 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

38th Avenue to The Hook parking lot

Capitola Mall and Bevmo parking lots on 41st Avenue

Soquel Drive and Park Avenue to Cabrillo College.

WATCH LIVE: Santa Cruz Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller Memorial Service at 10 a.m.

Carrillo was in custody in Santa Cruz County jail for the special enhancement murder of Gutzwiller and the attempted murder of several other deputies in an ambush on June 6th in the mountain community of Ben Lomond. The charges carry with them the possibility of death sentence.

He was also charged by federal officials Tuesday in the shooting death of Federal Protective Service officer Dave Underwood, who was killed in a hail of gunfire during a night of George Floyd unrest on May 29 while he stood watch over Oakland’s federal building.

An armored vest discovered in a vehicle belonging to Carrillo contained a distinct patch and slogans scrolled in what is believed to be Carrillo’s blood on a vehicle carjacked during the Santa Cruz ambush linked the suspected gunman to the Boogaloo Movement — a right-wing extremist group that harbors a mistrust of law enforcement and government, and anticipates a second American Civil War, referred to as the “boogaloo.”

Santa Cruz Mountain Ambush

Investigators said the same white van was used in both slayings.

A 911 caller reported a suspicious white van with guns and explosives inside parked near Ben Lomond on June 6th. It was that report that brought Gutzwiller and deputy sheriff Alex Spencer, who was released from the hospital over the weekend, to Ben Lomond. They followed the van to a home on Waldeberg Road where they were attacked while walking up the driveway.

“Damon is the picture of community policing,” said sheriff Jim Hart at a vigil held the day after the slaying. “He was kind, caring, patient, empathetic. He could take enforcement action when he needed to but he would rather communicate his way through any problem in front of him.”