LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in Livermore near Interstate Highway 580 Thursday afternoon, the third fire of the day burning in the Livermore area.

The Alameda County Fire Department said the fire reached three alarms and was burning in the area of Greenville Road and westbound 580.

At around 3:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said a vehicle was on fire along westbound 580 east of Greenville Road, blocking the right lane.

As of 4:17 p.m. the fire department tweeted that forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Earlier Thursday, two other grass fires burned in Livermore, including one that burned 28 acres near the Sandia National Laboratory complex before it was fully contained.

The other fire burned 1.5 acres about five miles east of Lake Del Valle.

There was no official word on what caused the fires.