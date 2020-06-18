SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wayward mountain lion who has been seen wandering around the streets of San Francisco was captured by police and animal control officers in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood early Thursday.

Authorities said the mountain lion was spotted lying in the bushes near Channel St. and 4th St. When San Francisco police officers arrived, the big cat made a run for it.

Around 6:30 a.m., authorities reported that the mountain lion was captured.

#UPDATE @SFPD has captured the mountain lion and secured it in the cage pic.twitter.com/aB0xxeKibv — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) June 18, 2020

The lion is likely the same one that has been reported by residents over the last few days, but has eluded capture by police and animal control officers.

#BREAKING SFPD has Channel Street between 3rd and 4th blocked off due to a mountain lion sighting. Our photographer caught a glimpse of the animal during the operation. Animal control is on scene and @AnneKPIX has live updates all morning from the #LiveNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/8tJh9JsEQc — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) June 18, 2020

“It is likely the mountain lion is confused and lost, and will soon find its way south and out of the city,” San Francisco police twitter late Wednesday. “If approached by the mountain lion make yourself appear big and shout. Remain vigilant and use caution outdoors.”

Authorities said it had been previously spotted in the East Cut neighborhood just south of the Financial District.

With the streets relatively empty because of businesses being shuttered due to the COVID-19 shelter in place, wildlife has been seen within the city. There have been dozens of sighting of coyotes in residential areas where they are seldom seen.

A week ago, a Bay Area man took a remarkable photo of a coyote not in its natural habitat: standing on the stone wall at the Golden Gate Bridge turnout with the span in the background.

San Anselmo resident Jeff Cooperman told KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez via email that he pulled his car into the overlook by the bridge after swimming at Aquatic Park Friday morning when he saw what he initially thought was a dog standing on the overlook’s stone wall.

Cooperman had his camera and, like a number of people at the overlook taking pictures, decided to take a photo. As he approached the animal, he realized something else.

“I noticed it was pretty skinny for a dog. It was clearly a coyote,” wrote Cooperman. “It seemed pretty calm and stood there for a while while people snapped photos.”

Cooperman — who works in San Francisco for Top Golf as an animator — didn’t have a telephoto lens, so he just kept shooting as he inched closer to the coyote.

“Much closer than I would have preferred,” said Cooperman in his email. “He eventually jumped down and walked through the parking lot, totally comfortable around the people around him.”

San Francisco police asked local residents to stay away from China Basin and if they do find themselves being confronted by a mountain lion to “back up slowly facing the lion, and do not run.” Call 415-554-9400. For after hours assistance please call 911.