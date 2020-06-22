MONTEREY (CBS SF) – After being closed for more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Monterey Bay Aquarium will reopen to visitors with modifications in July.

According to a statement on their website, the aquarium on Cannery Row will allow members and donors to visit starting July 9th. The aquarium will open to the general public starting July 13th.

“We’ve missed welcoming our visitors to the Aquarium and have been looking forward to this day,” aquarium executive director Julie Packard said.

Among the adjustments being made, ticket sales will be online only. Aquarium capacity will be limited, with both members and the general public needing to reserve specific times and dates in advance to visit.

Inside the aquarium, face coverings will be required and groups must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Guests will also be directed on one-way paths through exhibits.

Parts of the aquarium will remain closed, such as children’s play areas and the auditorium. The dine-in restaurant will also be closed, but limited food and beverage service will be available at the café via online ordering.

The aquarium has been closed since March 12th. During the closure, the aquarium has been showing off its famed exhibits via their webcams.

Ticket sales are set to resume on July 1st.