SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – City College of San Francisco officials on Monday named Rajen Vurdien as the school’s long-term interim chancellor.

Vurdien, who holds a doctorate in the psychology of reading and school psychology, will lead the college starting next month and serve through June 2021, according to college officials.

The college’s Board of Trustees are set to approve Vurdien’s contract during Thursday’s meeting.

“We selected Dr. Vurdien because he will bring his extensive experience, inclusive values, and positive professionalism to City College at a time of crisis and need,” Board President Shanell Williams said in a statement.

Vurdien is a retired educator who has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He most recently served as superintendent-president at Pasadena City College until he retired in February 2019.

“It is indeed a pleasure and a privilege to be given this opportunity to lead one of the premier institutions of higher learning in California,” Vurdien said. “I am looking forward to working with the students, faculty, staff, management and the Board to create a positive learning environment so that we can better serve the community.”

Vurdien will replace short-term Interim Chancellor Dianna Gonzales, who accepted the position in April, replacing former Chancellor Mark Rocha who stepped down in March due to a confidential personal issue.

The terms of Rocha’s resignation included 12 months of salary valued at $340,481, and among other compensation, continued health and welfare benefits for 12 months, college officials said.

The board has said it will continue its nationwide search for a permanent chancellor who can start by July 2021.

