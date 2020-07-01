SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Health officials in Santa Clara County announced 210 new cases of the coronavirus and two additional deaths, as the month of July begins with a surge of infections across the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 158 people in the county have died from COVID-19 and 4,572 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Officials said 80 people with the virus are currently in county hospitals.

The announcement of more than 200 new cases in Santa Clara County comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced nearly 5,900 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed statewide on Tuesday. Newsom reported 110 people in California died from the virus over a 24 hour span, one of the highest single-day death tolls since the pandemic began.

In response, Newsom ordered Santa Clara County and 18 others on a state watch list to close indoor operations of certain businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, museums and cardrooms. Bars in the affected counties must close all operations, indoor and outdoor.