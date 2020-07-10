SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants announced he plans to opt out of playing in the upcoming 2020 baseball season, which has been shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Posey said that he and his wife have recently adopted twin girls who were born prematurely and that this would be the best decision for his family.

“We feel that this is the best decision for these babies and for our family as well,” Posey said.

“That was a factor for me…after weighing it for a long time, talking to doctors, feels like the current state we are right now, and these babies, being as fragile as they are for the next four months, at minimum, this ultimately wasn’t a difficult decision for me,” he added. “From a baseball standpoint, it was a tough decision. From a family standpoint, and feeling like I’m making a decision to protect children, our children, I think it was relatively easy.”

Posey had voiced concerns about playing after that first workout last week. While he took part in the socially distanced practice, he planted the seeds for Friday’s announcement.

“It just so happened that the timing of their birth was the exact same day of our first workout,” Posey said.

After last week’s workout, Posey told reporters he wasn’t even certain if the season will even come off.

“The way I would project it is I wouldn’t be surprised by anything at this point,” Posey said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we played 60 games with no hiccup and I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t play a game at all and I wouldn’t be surprised if we played half the games. That’s just the variability of this to me.”

The team voiced support of Posey’s decison to opt out.

“We support you, we are really going to miss you,” said Farhan Zaidi, the team’s president of baseball operations.

“I think Buster is making an incredible and thoughtful decision for him and his family and the one that makes the most sense,” said manager Gabe Kapler.

Other top players were also weighing whether they would take part.

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he still doesn’t “feel that comfortable” about playing this season with his wife expecting their first child in August. Trout said he is planning to play at this point but that much would depend on how he feels the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price announced he won’t be playing.

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” the five-time All-Star tweeted Saturday.

“I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year,” Price said.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake was the first player to announce he would sit out and was joined by Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado Rookies centerfielder Ian Desmond and Atlanta Braves pitcher Felix Hernandez and outfielder Nick Markakis.