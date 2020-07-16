MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old Martinez man has been charged with three criminal counts for allegedly waving a gun and threatening spectators gathered at a downtown Black Lives Matter street mural, prosecutors announced Thursday.
The Contra Costa County District Office said Joseph Osuna has been charged with unlawful firearm activity, possessing a firearm, not being the weapons registered owner and exhibiting a concealed weapon in public. He faces up to three years in custody if found guilty of the charges.
According to investigators, on July 5th Osuna drove by a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Martinez and yelled at various individuals standing by the mural.
One of the bystanders exchanged words with Osuna and moments later he made a u-turn to come back to the bystander.
Osuna allegedly exited his vehicle and pulled out a loaded revolver and pointed the firearm at the bystander. Fortunately, police officers from the Martinez Police Department were nearby and were able to respond to the scene.
They quickly spotted Osuna’s 2015 Jeep Wrangler and pulled him over. Officers recovered the revolver from in his vehicle and he was taken into custody.
