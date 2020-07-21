SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision Sunday in San Francisco’s Bayview District was arrested after turning himself in at a police station.

According to police, officers responded around noon Sunday to a collision involving a pedestrian at Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue.

There, they found a man lying in the roadway and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim was identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as 53-year-old Michael Kingsley.

The driver fled the scene in his vehicle, but officers were able to locate the empty vehicle a short while later in the 100 block of Barneveld Avenue.

As officers were investigating the collision, they then learned the driver had turned himself in at the Bayview Police Station. Officers arrested the driver, identified as 21-year-old Nifo Ufau, on suspicion of speeding, hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, police said.

Ufau remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Despite officers making an arrest, anyone who has information about the fatal hit-and-run is being asked to contact the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

