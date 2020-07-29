WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Gins was hospitalized for a medical procedure and will be released at the end of the week, according to a report.
“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” a statement from the court CNN revealed Wednesday evening.
“According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week.”
Earlier in July, 87-year-old Ginsburg revealed her cancer had returned. She said is receiving chemotherapy, but has no plans to retire.
