BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Police have arrested a woman suspected of setting fire to a trash bin behind a synagogue, in Berkeley.
Firefighters and officers responded last week, after a report of a fire at Congregation Netivot Shalom, located in the 1300 block of University Avenue. Witnesses said they saw a woman set the trash bin ablaze and run away.
After reviewing surveillance video, investigators located the 39-year-old woman in Ohlone Park and arrested her.
She is facing charges of arson and providing false information to the police.
A similar fire was set at a church across the street on July 29. It is not clear if the two incidents are related.
