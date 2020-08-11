SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in San Francisco’s Western Addition on Monday is facing charges of manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding and entering a crosswalk on a red signal.
Officers responded to the fatal crash at Geary Boulevard and Gough Street at about 7 a.m., and tried to resuscitate the 50-year-old man but he was declared dead at the scene.
The driver, 26-year-old Raja Whitfield, remained at the scene and was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said drugs were not a factor, but later, Whitfield was booked into San Francisco County Jail.
Police were asking anyone with information about the accident to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP41.
