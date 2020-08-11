SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in the rape of a woman who was brutally beaten and raped in San Mateo last week, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

On August 5 at 10:40 p.m. San Mateo police officers were called to a report of sexual assault at 9th Ave and South El Camino Real. They contacted a woman in her 60s suffering blunt force injuries and who had been raped at a bus stop.

She is currently fighting for her life at a local trauma center, police said.

The suspect has been identified and arrested, according to police, who are planning a 4:30 p.m. press conference to release additional information.

San Mateo police had sought the public’s help in finding the suspect, whose image was believed to have been captured on surveillance videos.

The attacker was described as a White or Hispanic homeless male in his late teens, or early 20s, with curly hair, light skin and average weight and built.

Investigators found items that fit the description of the suspect on the night of the attack – a bicycle with duct tape on the seat, black pants and a red lifeguard sweatshirt.

In addition to releasing a photo of the red sweatshirt, police learned the suspect visited several businesses in San Mateo had been asking them to check their surveillance camera footage.

The San Mateo Police Officers’ Association has launched a fundraiser for the victim, who is the sole provider for her two young boys and 90-year-old mother.