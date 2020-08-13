SARATOGA (CBS SF) — A 70-year-old man died and five others injured in a fiery crash on Saratoga Avenue near Highway 85 late Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
Sheriff’s deputies who arrived at the scene at 11:22 a.m. found a white sedan engulfed in flames and a gray pickup with a damaged front end.
Two occupants of each vehicle were transported to hospitals, and two other people were treated at the scene.
Responders shut down Saratoga Avenue and the off-ramps from Highway 85 temporarily while deputies investigated. The man who died had been found in the white sedan, the sheriff’s office said. The three other vehicle occupants remained hospitalized Wednesday evening.
Police did not release the man’s name or any information about the other people involved in the crash.
Anyone with information related to the crash and fire is asked to call the traffic division of the sheriff’s office at (408) 868-6600 and provide a report.
