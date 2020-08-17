SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police on Monday announced a $100,000 reward in a Fourth of July shooting in the city’s Bayview neighborhood that killed a 6-year-old boy.

Police are hoping the reward will encourage someone to come forward and reveal information about the July 4 shooting near Whitfield Court and La Salle Avenue that killed Jace Young, leading to the identity of the suspect or suspects and an arrest and conviction.

“Jace was with his older sister, family and friends lighting off fireworks in the celebration of Independence Day when this horrific incident happened,” Police Chief Bill Scott said.

“We’re just trying to get some awareness out about the senseless tragedy involving my son on the Fourth,” said Jason Young, Jace’s father.

“If anybody anywhere knows anything about my son, please come forward,” Jace’s mother Lakesha Kyle said. “I am so hurt. I am so at a loss for words, I don’t even know what to say. All I want is help from somebody to bring people to justice, so we can bring justice for my son.”

More than a month has passed since the shooting, which also injured a man that night, but police still don’t have a detailed description of the suspects or their vehicle.

Lead investigator Sgt. Timothy Kiely said he’s certain there are people in the community who have information but aren’t speaking.

“He was senselessly gunned down in a very cowardly act and there’s no other way to put it,” Kiely said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact Sgt. Kiely at (415) 553-9099, SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text tips to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.