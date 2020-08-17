SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with PG&E on Monday afternoon warned customers that rolling blackouts were likely into the evening after the California ISO issued a Flex Alert that will be in effect through Wednesday at 10 p.m.

PG&E’s Twitter account posted that some rotating outages in Northern California were likely for Monday afternoon and evening shortly after 1 p.m. The utility did not say where the outages would occur. More information was posted on the PG&E website.

Rotating Power Outages Likely to Occur Monday Afternoon and Evening – PG&E Encourages Customers to Conserve Electricity as California ISO Declares Flex Alert on Monday https://t.co/qD7nlTi2us pic.twitter.com/2K7zzk6Y3H — PG&E (@PGE4Me) August 17, 2020

PG&E issued a similar warning for Bay Area customers Sunday evening, but the state power grid was able to meet demands and no outages were required.

On Friday evening, the Independent System Operator (ISO) declared a statewide Stage 3 power emergency as excessive heat drove up electricity use and set temperature records across the Bay Area, forcing rolling blackouts across the state until the power grid stabilized. There were additional rolling blackouts on Saturday, though most of those outages were outside the region.

The rolling blackouts were the first in California in 20 years.

The announcement comes an hour after Gov. Gavin Newsom apologized to California’s residents for the recent rolling blackouts, saying state officials “failed to predict and plan” for the energy grid demands brought on by the current record-breaking heat wave while outlining steps the state was taking to try to avoid more power disruptions.

“You can’t control the weather but you can prepare for these weather events. Let me make this crystal clear: we failed to predict and plan for these shortages and that’s simply unacceptable. I’m the governor. I’m ultimately accountable and will ultimately take responsibility.”

PG&E urged customers to conserve electricity in response to the California ISO statewide Flex Alert. Extreme heat is forecast to last at least through the middle of this week. Prolonged heat through Thursday is expected to drive electricity demand higher, as nighttime temperatures are also forecast to be above average.

Outages are estimated to last one to two hours. PG&E’s Emergency Operations Center is activated and working closely with the CAISO to support this event.

Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., PG&E and the California ISO is urging consumers to:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Consumers can also take steps to prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following before 3 p.m.: