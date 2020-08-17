HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — Overnight lightning has knocked out power to some 11,000 residents in the Sonoma County city of Healdsburg.
Officials said the city had lost its transmission feed from PG&E and was awaiting PG&E to re-energize this line.
Meanwhile, the Healdsburg Police Department was being inundated with calls regarding the power outage and was urging residents to leave 911 and police lines open for emergencies only.
Weekend lightning strikes are responsible for sparking a series of wildfires across the Bay Area. On Monday, a strong cell passed through Napa and Sonoma Counties, rocking homes in Santa Rosa with thunder and lightning and causing a fire near Lake Berryessa.
Radar update – zoomed into the North Bay. Cells strengthened producing frequent lightning and reports of thunder.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/UK5ASN4I6I
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 17, 2020
The National Weather Service said a strong thunderstorm near was moving north from Point Reyes Station at 35 mph and wind gusts of up to 50 mph were possible with frequent lightning and small hail.
Cities to be possibly impacted include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, San Anselmo, Fairfax, Point Reyes Station, Tomales, Roseland, Dillon Beach and Stinson Beach.
