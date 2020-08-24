SONOMA COUNTY (KPIX 5) — On Monday afternoon, KPIX 5 cameras got a first-hand look at some of the homes that have been turned to rubble by the Walbridge Fire along Mill Creek Road near Healdsburg.

Cal Fire earlier said 870 structures have been destroyed by the LNU Lightning Complex fires, which includes the Walbridge Fire that threatens the Healdsburg area.

When the fire came roaring up Mill Creek Road, nearly a dozen homes were destroyed.

Several miles of Upper Mill Creek Road have been reduced to ash, burned by the intensity of Walbridge Fire, with home after home turned to ruins.

A nearby boat was left almost unrecognizable. Hitched up and ready to go outside one home, a Suburban and its trailer were left behind for the fires.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore told KPIX the situation is still dicey.

“There’s still danger areas up there. We’re talking about trees getting ready to fall down on the road, especially back in Mill Creek and up into some of the highlands. It’s still dangerous,” said Gore.

Some residents found their way back to their burned homes to survey the damage. One gentleman who lost his home started to describe the moment he found it destroyed but said he was too emotional. He had enough problems for one day and just wanted to be left alone.

Gore said he wasn’t surprised.

“You know, it’s heavy! It’s emotional,” he said. “You have to remind yourself that these sites are not just ashes; they are sacred sites. They’re places where people brought their kids home. Places where they broke bread over Christmas with their families. So you gotta pay honor to that and be quiet.”

Meanwhile, fire crews were still chasing hot spots, putting out small fires before they become big problems. Along the creek, fire still lurks just under the trees, something that still has the keen attention of everyone.

According to Cal Fire, the Walbridge Fire has currently burned 54,068 acres and is five percent contained.

