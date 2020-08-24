MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Firefighters battling the massive SCU Lightning Complex blaze, the third largest wildfire outbreak in state history, were on edge early Monday as a weather system moved over the 339,968-acre burn area, bringing with it the threat of new lightning strikes.

Meanwhile, families forced from their homes near Morgan Hill Sunday night were starting their first day in evacuation shelters, at relatives homes or in hotels and motels.

The blaze — a complex of 20 wildfires — continued its advance, threatening residents in seven counties. It had burned 339,968 acres, was 10 percent contained, threatened 20,065 homes and other buildings, injured two first responders and two firefighters.

The complex has also forced more than 77,000 residents from their homes.

“I really feel we just have to get out of here,” said 10-year-old Adelaide Jane who fled with her family Sunday night in Morgan Hill. “We’ll be safe and hopefully our house doesn’t burn down.”

Adelaide Jane and her family had just moved into their new home. The moving van was still sitting in the driveway Sunday night.

“It’s a pretty stressful time and we’ve got kids just wondering what’s going to happen to their stuff,” said Jason Jane.

Soon after evacuation orders were issued for parts of Santa Clara County, a steady stream of cars could be see heading West near the foothills of Morgan Hill.

“I’m nervous. I don’t want to lose my home but our lives are more important,” said Penny Furusho.

“If they tell you to evacuate that means they’ve already checked out the area and it’s not safe around here,” said Morgan Hill residen Alvaro Garcia.

For anyone who thought the firefight would be ending any time soon, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jake Hess dashed those thoughts.

“This is an absolute marathon that we are embarking on,” he told reporters. “We have recognized that we are going to need to be here in the long term. We have been messaging to all our cooperators that we are going to have to manage the pace because this is going to be a long term incident.”

Cal Fire officials said two of the major fires merged and have broken into three zones: The Deer, Canyon, and Calaveras, which hasn’t seen this kind of fire activity.

“We’re dealing with areas that have never burned in recorded history so it’s posing difficulty for access and the age of the material and density of it,” said Steven Volmer of Cal Fire.

Children like Adelaide, who can’t go to school, are now forced to leave their homes.

“I’m scared a little and just worrying about the fires the way the winds have been changing and going,” said Adelaide Jane.

Cal Fire officials sad the best chance of dry lightning will be in the overnight hours into Monday morning, bringing the threat of new fires.

The National Weather Service has declared a Red Flag Fire Warning for the region until 5 p.m. Monday.

“Elevated moisture and instability from former Hurricane Genevieve will move over the region this weekend through early next week

and bring the threat of elevated thunderstorms across much of Northern California,” the National Weather Service warned. “A low pressure system off the coast may enhance and strengthen these thunderstorms allowing some to develop frequent lighting strikes and gusty erratic outflow winds.”

But by early Friday, the weather front had brought light rain and only a few lightning strikes to the burn zone.

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Santa Clara County:

North of Magnolia Ct. and Magnolia Way

East of Lower Thomas Grade along the East Dunne Corridor

East of Hwy 101 to Meltcalf Rd.

East of Coyote Creek

East of Cochrane Rd.

East of Hill Rd.

South of Main Ave.

North of Dunne Ave.

West of Shingle Valley Rd.

Anderson Lake, to include the Jackson Oaks and Holiday Lake Estates.

South of Metcalf Rd.

East of San Jose City limits

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.

North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., East to the County Line

East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the County Line

South of Stanislaus County Between Santa Clara County Line and I-

West of I-5 North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line

East of Santa Clara County Line, East if Ed Levine County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., Toyon Ave., and Mt. Hamilton Rd. Three Springs Rd.

Toyon Ave., and Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Linew

West of San Antonio Valley Rd.

West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line

East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hamilton Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.

South of Santa Clara County Line

West of the Fire Perimeter

East of Ferguson Rd. East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line

North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Rd at Shingle Valley Rd.

East to the Stanislaus County line

East of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything East of Anderson Lake, East of Coyote Creek

East of Coyote Reservoir, East of Roop Rd., East of Leavesley Rd., East of Crews Rd

East of Ferguson Road.

East and North of Hwy 152

West of Merced County Line, North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Road at Shingle Valley Road, East to the Stanislaus County Line

Alameda County / Stanislaus County:

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Alameda County:

South of Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter

East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

San Joaquin County:

South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line

West of I-580 to Alameda County line

East of Alameda County line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line

The PAR Estates and following streets are excluded from the order, but will be in an evacuation warning: (See warning below)

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

San Joaquin County:

All of PAR Estates which are the following streets:

W. Vernalis Road, Bernard Drive, Stearman Road, Brichetto Court, Stearman Court, S Chrisman Road south of I-580, and the Tracy Golf & Country Club

North of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580

East of the Alameda County line to I-580

Stanislaus County:

Diablo Grande Parkway and the Diablo Community

Alameda County:

City of Fremont – Mill Creek Road

In Effect (8/22/20 7PM)

East of the Mission Blvd. and Mission Rd. Intersection south to the Intersection of Mission Blvd and Curtner Rd

East of Curtner Rd. south along I-680 to the Santa Clara County Line

South of I-580 in between Greenville Rd. and San Joaquin County Line to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line, South of the Livermore City limits (excluding the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton), South of Hwy 84 in between Vineyard Ave. and I680, South of I-680 to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

West of the Alameda/San Joaquin County Line to the Livermore city limits, to Hwy 84 to I-680

North of fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 84, to the Livermore city limits, to I-580

Santa Clara County:

South of Metcalf Rd. East of Coyote Creek to the Anderson Lake Shore, East of Chochrane Rd., East of Hill Rd. and South of Main Ave., North of Maple Ave., East of Foothill Ave, North of San Martin Ave, East of New Ave..

West of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything West of Anderson Lake, West of Coyote Creek, West of Coyote Reservoir, North and West of Roop Rd. between Coyote Reservoir Rd. and New Ave

East of Lovers Lane and the Santa Clara County

South of Hwy 152 to the San Benito County line

West to the Merced County Line

North of San Benito County Line to Hwy 152

Merced County:

North of Hwy 152 to I-5 to the Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line

West of the I-5 EXCLUDING THE COMMUNITY OF SANTA NELLA

East of Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line to the Delta-Mendota

South of the Stanislaus County Line to Hwy 152

TEMPORARY EVACUATION POINTS:

Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363

Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035

Ann Sobrato High School – Performing Arts Building ,401 Burnett Ave. Morgan Hill, CA 95037

ROAD CLOSURES:

Holiday Dr. at East Dunne Ave., Coyote Reservoir Rd. at Roop Rd., Canada Rd. at Hwy 152, Hwy 152 at Belle Station

Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande PKWY

Hwy 130 at Three Springs Rd.

Hwy 130 at Quimby Rd.

Animal Evacuation Center(s):

County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408 )686-3900

For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy

Hold Your Horses Live Stock: (925)-584-1976

Large Animals in Canyon Fire area