HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — For a second day, the skies above Wine Country will be filled with air tankers Tuesday as firefighters battle to expand containment of the sprawling LNU Lightning Complex, the second largest wildfire outbreak in California history, and the deadliest of all the blazes still raging across the San Francisco Bay Area.

By late Monday, containment of the entire complex had grown to 25 percent with the Meyers Fire near Jenner reaching 95 percent with most evacuees in that area being allowed to return to their homes.

The fire complex stood at 351,817 acres — trailing only the 2018 Mendocino Complex (459,123 acres) in size in state wildfire history. More than 900 homes and buildings have been destroyed with more than 30,000 still threatened. While some mandatory evacuations have been downgraded to warnings, thousands remain forced from their homes.

The fire has also claimed five lives — three in Napa County and two in nearby Solano County.

At a Monday news conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the next week of fighting the fires across state including the LNU Complex would be critical.

“We are deploying every resource at our disposal, every resource within the state and … some of the resources we’ve pulled from out of state into California to battle these historic wildfires,” the governor said.

But as the days grow, the more than 1,000 firefighters battling the LNU Complex fires grow even more weary.

When asked how long he had been on the line, Tom Gonnella — a volunteer Occidental firefighter for the past 47 years — told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat: “I don’t even know what day it is.”

On Monday, the highest priority was shoring up containment on the northern side of the fire complex in Lake County, Cal Fire said.

“The fire’s edge with the lack of significant fire activity last night as associated with the thunderstorm, and the higher fuel moistures in the air today, and the resources on the line, we’re starting a good rhythm to start getting a great containment on this fire,” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said Monday.

Cal Fire officials emphasized that quelling the Walbridge Fire will be a long, uncertain battle, and the fire was still very dangerous. But by early Tuesday, containment had grown from 5 percent to 7 percent.

“We still have a very large incident over there that can still be a little bit unpredictable,” Cal Fire Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said.

LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRES At A Glance

The LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay has burned more than 350,000 acres and has become California’s second-largest wildfire on record.

COUNTIES: Multiple locations in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, Solano counties

ACRES BURNED: 351,817 (Aug. 24)

CONTAINMENT: 25 percent (Aug. 24)

TOP STORY: Weather Gives Weary Firefighters a Reprieve