DUBLIN (CBS SF/AP) — Air Force Sgt. Steven Carrillo has pleaded not guilty to murder charges stemming from the killing of a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy, who along with his partner, were ambushed by gunfire and explosives as they walked up the driveway of a Ben Lomond home in early June.

Santa Cruz Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was killed in the attack and his partner, deputy sheriff Alex Spencer, suffered serious injuries. Other law enforcement officials were also injured.

Carrillo was captured by a local resident wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him of an AR-15, pipe bomb and pistol in a life-or-death confrontation.

In Oakland, Carrillo along with an alleged accomplice, Robert Justus, have also been indicted by a federal grand jury for the first-degree murder of 53-year-old Federal Protection officer David Patrick Underwood and wounding a second officer in a shooting at Oakland’s Federal Courthouse during a night of unrest associated with a May 29th protest over the in-custody death of George Floyd.

Federal prosecutors have linked Carrillo with the extremist, anti-government group called the Boogaloo movement.

The group started in alt-right culture on the internet with the belief that there is an impending civil war, according to experts. The movement’s followers, some of whom call themselves “Boogaloo Bois,” are generally younger and more likely to turn to acts of violence than members of other militia-type groups.

Authorities accused Carrillo of fatally shooting Underwood from a white van after developing a plot with Justus. The pair allegedly drove to Oakland and took advantage of the distraction afforded by protesters marching through the city’s downtown in a demonstration against police brutality. Justus is accused of driving the van.

Vice President Mike Pence referenced Underwood’s killing in his Wednesday evening speech at the Republican National Convention. Pence said Underwood was “shot and killed during the riots in Oakland, California.”

