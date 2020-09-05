SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A number of beaches across the Bay Area will be closed over Labor Day weekend to prevent events that could spread COVID-19.

Recent heat waves sent thousands to their local beaches, despite state guidelines prohibiting large gatherings. Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s over the weekend, so areas like Santa Cruz and Pacifica announced this week they are shutting down their beaches.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND BEACH CLOSURES: To help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, all beaches in Santa Cruz County will be closed. They will only be open 4pm-8pm on Saturday & Sunday and 4pm-10pm on Monday. The ocean will be accessible for water sports like surfing. pic.twitter.com/MW2mw6QYxV — Santa Cruz State Parks (@CAStateParksSC) September 4, 2020

“With the continuing health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the City is taking the necessary measures to promote the health and safety of our community,” Pacifica Mayor Deirdre Martin said when her city announced its beach closures Tuesday.

Napa County announced Friday that Lake Berryessa Recreation Area will be closed for Labor Day weekend — not to prevent gatherings, but for recovery work from the LNU Lightning Complex fires.

After the lake was completely encircled by the largest blaze in the LNU Complex, the 317,909-acre Hennessey Fire, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation ordered the closure. Work in the area will include tree removal, clearing of roads, and the installation of utility poles and lines. The closure includes all-day use, concession-operated, and boat launch sites.

“When you consider what’s going on out there and the rebuilding of the infrastructure, there are hundreds of workers doing repairs that need to be done in a timely manner and we do need to take into account their safety,” said Henry Wofford, a Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols around the lake through Monday, turning people around who try to enter the area, said Wofford.

Some beaches in San Francisco, Marin and Alameda counties will also be closed, but unlike Pacifica and Santa Cruz County, parking lots will be open for use.

To see what beaches are open, check the links below:

Alameda County Contra Costa County

Several shoreline parks and lakes in Alameda County will be open, though Lake De Anza is closed. For more information, visit the East Bay Regional Parks website.

Marin County

All beaches in Marin County will be open except in West Marin, though playgrounds and basketball courts are closed. Same goes for beaches and parking lots managed by the National Parks Service, though it’s forbidden to use the fire pits at Muir Beach. Also, those not wearing masks on the beaches can be fined up to $500.

San Francisco County

All beaches and parking lots managed by the National Parks Service are open (Stinson Beach, Ocean Beach, Muir Beach, Baker Beach and others), but using the fire pits is forbidden.

Santa Cruz County

All beaches and parking lots are closed in the city of Santa Cruz and in unincorporated areas of the county.

San Mateo County

Beaches in San Mateo County are open except for Pacifica, and as of May, all restrictions were removed. Social distancing guidelines are enforced.

Solano County

The county shut down Sandy Beach back in May to everything except the boat launch. Lake Solano is open, but only for the beach and the boat launch.

Sonoma County

Beaches along the Sonoma Coast and Russian River are open, but the county’s reporting large crowds on the weekends, even though large gatherings are prohibited. Parking is limited, so arrive mid-morning or mid-afternoon to find a spot.

